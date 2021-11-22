Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

PETS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $598.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetMed Express will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 197.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 221.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 90.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

