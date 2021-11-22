Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 347,426 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

