Wells Fargo & Company Raises Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $134.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OAS. Truist boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.06.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $125.05 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

