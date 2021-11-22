Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.10.

VBLT opened at $2.15 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.