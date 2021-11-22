Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Tricida alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Tricida stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $81,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,651 shares of company stock valued at $887,546. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tricida by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tricida by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.