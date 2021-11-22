Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.05.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

