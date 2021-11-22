Analyzing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnite and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82 Health Catalyst 0 0 10 1 3.09

Magnite currently has a consensus price target of $43.70, suggesting a potential upside of 112.76%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.81%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnite and Health Catalyst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 12.16 -$53.43 million $0.02 1,027.51 Health Catalyst $188.85 million 12.76 -$115.02 million ($3.28) -14.11

Magnite has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74% Health Catalyst -63.88% -22.56% -12.08%

Volatility and Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnite beats Health Catalyst on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

