Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $38.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DRNA. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $62,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

