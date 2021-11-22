Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENTA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

