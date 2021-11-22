SVB Leerink Trims Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Target Price to $28.00

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HOWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,139,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.