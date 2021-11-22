Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.80.

FREQ stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. Research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $797,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,730,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

