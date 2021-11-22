Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE: SRU.UN) recently:

11/19/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

11/15/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

11/12/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$31.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.