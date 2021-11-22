Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

