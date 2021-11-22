Wedbush Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $250.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.96. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

