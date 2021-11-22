Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCG. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.21.

MCG opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). Research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $157,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

