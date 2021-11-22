Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective raised by Argus from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.30.

NYSE ASH opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $109.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

