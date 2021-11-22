Short Interest in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Expands By 18.0%

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.