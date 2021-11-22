NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.00 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,934 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.