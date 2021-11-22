CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.36.

Shares of CRWD opened at $257.63 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.39 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

