Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Coverage Initiated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $572.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nkarta by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nkarta by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

