Zacks: Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.77. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,787,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 169.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

