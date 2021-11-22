Jonestrading Cuts AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Price Target to $14.50

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its price objective cut by Jonestrading from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.69.

MITT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,120,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 139,608 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 421,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 392,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 266,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

