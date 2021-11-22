StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

GASS opened at $2.70 on Friday. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.45.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

