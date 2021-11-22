DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DZS by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DZS in the third quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

