Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $425.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.