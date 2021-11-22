Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on the stock.

ROR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.54) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 398.30 ($5.20).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 353.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.30. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

