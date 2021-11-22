Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WKP. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.61) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 931 ($12.16).

LON WKP opened at GBX 853.50 ($11.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 863.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 870.77. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 979 ($12.79).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.36%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

