Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.87.

Shares of CGC opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 381,811 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

