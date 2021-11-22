American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.