Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 324,292 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

