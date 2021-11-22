Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the October 14th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Energous stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.16. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 82.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $28,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $67,435. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 79.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 35.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 101.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 27.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

