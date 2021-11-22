iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 14th total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $67.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.