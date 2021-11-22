Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on the stock.

RMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 659.45 ($8.62).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.51) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 453.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 927.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

