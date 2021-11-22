Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Drops By 14.7%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 359,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 23.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

VOXX stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. VOXX International has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

