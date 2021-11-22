$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,401.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,262.38 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,624.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,593.62. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 13.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.