Zacks: Brokerages Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post sales of $95.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.20 million. Appian posted sales of $81.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $358.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.78 million to $359.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $423.49 million, with estimates ranging from $419.12 million to $427.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 199.6% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 112.5% in the second quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Appian by 29.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Appian by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $76.80 on Monday. Appian has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.73.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.