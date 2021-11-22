Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.55 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $232,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 108,931 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,328.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.