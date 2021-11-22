BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

