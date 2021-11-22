Robert W. Baird Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $180.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.85.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

