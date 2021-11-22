Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wacker Neuson (WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR: WAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €32.00 ($36.36) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/17/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €21.00 ($23.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/17/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €32.00 ($36.36) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/15/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €36.50 ($41.48) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/10/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/29/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €32.00 ($36.36) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/29/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €19.00 ($21.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

WAC opened at €28.34 ($32.20) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 32.35. Wacker Neuson SE has a 1 year low of €15.62 ($17.75) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($35.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

