Inchcape’s (INCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 857 ($11.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 830.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 828.75. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 45.83.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston bought 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

