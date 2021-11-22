JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.17 on Thursday. GoPro has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $43,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,383. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.