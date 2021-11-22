Piper Sandler Raises Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target to $45.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Get Meridian alerts:

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Meridian by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Meridian by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.