Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $298.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $280.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.15.

NYSE ALB opened at $281.43 on Friday. Albemarle has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $282.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.23 and a 200 day moving average of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

