22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

XXII opened at $2.86 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $465.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

