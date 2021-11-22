Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $194.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $202.16 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $204.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

