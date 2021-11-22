JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.47.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.35. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

