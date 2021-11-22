Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to “Buy”

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 158.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

