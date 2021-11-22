Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report sales of $2.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $29.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $41.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $111.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $691.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.