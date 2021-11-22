EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €23.70 ($26.93) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.86 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.15.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.